HPBOSE 12th Result 2021 Declared, Pass Percentage 92.77

Himachal Pradesh 12th Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Dharamshala declared Class 12th or Class XII 2021 or HPBOSE Plus Two result 2021 on its official website hpbose.org today i.e. Wednesday July 14.
The Himachal Pradesh board had cancelled the 12th exam due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 12th result therefore is declared based on the internal assessment and evaluation criteria especially devised for this year.
As per the statistics released by the Himachal Board, the overall pass percentage is 92.77. As many as 3,679 candidates have secured more than 90 per cent marks in Himachal 12th board 2021 exam.
The Himachal Pradesh board is not releasing any Merit List and Toppers name this year as the exam was cancelled and the result is prepared on the basis of special evaluation method.
In 2020 12th board exam, the pass percentage was 76.07% - a massive jump from 2019 when the pass percentage was 62.01%.
Prakash Kumar of Kullu Science School of Education, Dhalpur was state topper in 2020.
The HP Board Class 12 or Class XII 2021 results is accessible on HP board official and its associate websites. Students who had registered for the HPBOSE Class 12th exam can follow the steps given as under to check their results and score card.
The HP board Class 12 (Class XII or SOS Plus Two) or HPBOSE 12th Science, Commerce and Arts result 2020 results are also available via SMS.
To get your results on SMS type HP12 <Roll No> and send to 5676750. For example HP12 20615051 send to 567650.
The Himachal Board had declared Class 10 result on July 5, 2021.
