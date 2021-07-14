MP Board HSC 10th Result 2021 Today - Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th HSC Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) is set to declare the result of High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 i.e Class X HSC 2021 board exams today i.e. Wednesday July 14, 2021.
"HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results - 2021 will be declared on 14/07/2021 at 04:00 PM", the Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) said in a one line message posted on its official website.
1. Click here to go to Kerala SSLC result website: mpresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2021'.
3. Enter Register Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click 'Get Result' button to view Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Result 2021
5. Download and Save your result for future reference
Madhya Pradesh students can also check their 10th HSC results through other websites including mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, results.gov.in and through Mobile App - MPBSE, MP Mobile, Fast Result.
Around 11 lakh students had registered this year for the MP board class 10th exam. The MP board exam 2021 for both Classes 10 and 12 were cancelled in the state due to Covid-19.
As per the MPBSE result evaluation criteria announced later, 50 percent weightage will be given to pre boards, 30 percent to unit tests, and 30 percent to internal assessment.
Since the exams were cancelled and result is declared based on internal assessment it is unlikely that the board will declare Merit List with details of toppers.
In 2020, MP board 10th result was declared on July 4.
Abhinav Sharma, Lakshadeep Dhakar and Pawan Bhargav had scored 300 out of the total 300 to jointly bag the 1st position in Madhya Pradesh board Class HSC 2020 exams.
As many as 15 students had scored 100% marks in MP 2020 Class 10 board exams and secured the 1st rank in the state merit list in the year 2020.
The state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 62.84 percent in Class 10 board exam 2020. This was less than by about 1% as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 63.89.
