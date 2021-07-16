Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: State records near 100% Pass Percentage

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared on its official website mahresult.nic.in the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th board today i.e. Friday July 16, 2021.
According to the result statistics declared by the board, Maharashtra state recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.95.
Konkan region topped the 2021 SSC exam with a pass percentage of 100% followed by Amravati which came 2nd with a pass percentage of 99.98 and Pune, Latur, Aurangabad, Mumbai and Nashik – all came 3rd registering a pass percentage of 99.96.
Boys students who had registered for the SSC exam have recorded a pass percentage of 99.94 whereas 99.96% of the total girl-students who had registered for the annual exams have been declared passed.
A total of 957 students have received 100 per cent marks while 1,04,633 students received more than 90 per cent marks.
Maharashtra SSC exam was scheduled in the month of Feb/March 2021. It was however cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2020 the state had recorded a pass percentage of 95.30 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.
The state board has released the result but students will be able to check the individual results at 01:00 pm following the steps given below.
The roll number and seat number are normally written on the exam admit card given to students. However, this year exams were cancelled and no admit cards were distributed. Students who do not know their SSC roll number can check their roll numbers by following these simple steps
Step 1: Visit the website - result.mh-ssc.ac.in
Step 2: Click on 'Search seat number' on the home screen
Step 3: Enter your name, select your district and taluka from the given list
Step 4: Click on submit to get your roll number/seat number
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on SSC Examination Result 2021
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
Maharashtra 10th results will also be available on other websites including the board's mirror sites like result.mkcl.org. The other websites where the Maharashtra SSC 2021 results can be accessed are mh-ssc.ac.in and msbshse.ac.in.
Maharashtra students can also check their result on their smartphone via SMS. Maharashtra students can also request their results through SMS. For this, they are required to type MHSSC followed by <seat no> on their mobile phones and send to: 57766.
The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result of all 09 divisions including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Konkan, Nagpur, Amravati and Latur will be declared today at 01:00 pm, the Maharashtra board headquartered in Mumbai and Pune said.
Maharashtra secondary result has been prepared based on internal assessment and special evaluation criteria devised after the 10th and 12th exams were cancelled due to Covid-19.
The state has also announced to conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission in First Year Junior College (FJYC) or Class 11 after the board exam cancellation.
The government has formed a committee that will announce the date and other modalities of the FYJC CET. The syllabus and exam pattern of the CET has already been announced by the state’s education department.
In 2020, Maharashtra 10th result was declared on July 29. The state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 in 2020 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
Among the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list with 98.77 per cent while Aurangabad division was at the bottom with 92 per cent in 2020.
