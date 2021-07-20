WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: 79 students score big, check here

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared on its official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 or West Bengal board SE result 2021 today i.e. Tuesday July 21, 2021.
West Bengal recorded an overall pass percentage of 100% in 2021 WB Madhyamik Class 10 exam. Since the Class 10th board exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19, the WBBSE did not release the list of Toppers and Merit List.
WBBSE Chairman however said 79 students from different districts of the state have scored the highest marks.
1. Click here to go to the official website of the West Bengal Board: wbresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "Madhyamik Pariksha Class – 2021 Result".
3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided space.
4. Click on Submit button.
5.
Take a print out for further reference
Candidates should note that WB Madhyamik result of this year has been officially announced by Kalyanmoy Ganguly, WBBSE President, in a press conference today morning. Students will however be able to download and check their result, score and subject-wise marks from 10:00 am.
Kalyanmoy Ganguly, WBBSE President, said that this year's pass percentage has been recorded to be 100 per cent.
Ganguly also said that a total of 79 candidates have achieved a score of 697 marks, which is the highest for this year. East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Kolkata and other districts scored 100% result.
In 2020 the result was declared on July 15 when 86.34 candidates were declared pass in the WB 10th Secondary exam.
Aritra Pal stood first in West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2020. Pal scored 694 out of the total 700 marks i.e 99.14% in 2020.
