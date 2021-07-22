DTE Direct 2nd Year Polytechnic Admission 2021: Apply Before Aug 4

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Admission 2021-22: Online registration of the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2021 has started on the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in is underway.
Students should note that registration for DTE DSD21 started on July 13. Last date of online application and document verification is August 04, 2021
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsd21.dtemaharashtra.go.in.
2. Click on "Candidate New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Students should note that the last date of online application and document verification is August 04, 2021.
Online Registration: July 13 to August 04, 2021
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: Will be announced later
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: Will be announced later
The DTE has release on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE DSD21 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2020-21, 2019-20 and 2018-19 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE Maharashtrda DSD admission normally starts in June. This year however it has been delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.
