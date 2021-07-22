Kerala continues to reel under Covid-19 Pandemic

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala continues to reel under Covid1-9 Pandemic as 12,818 new cases were detected from 1,03,543 samples tested in the past 24 hours, with the test positivity rate vaulting over 12 per cent, a state government statement said.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the statement, said 13,454 turned negative, taking the total cured in the state to 30,72,895, while the total active cases stood at 1,28,881
Another 122 Covid deaths were reported, taking the toll to 15,739.
Across the state, 4,09,323 people were under observation at various places, including 25,497 in hospitals.
Kerala, for the past several days, has been leading the rest of the country in daily cases and few other key parameters and according to sources, the state government is planning to conduct a massive testing of over three lakh people on Friday.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.