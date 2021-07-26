KCET 2021 Application Print Out Link Active

Karnataka UGCET 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made on its official website “kea.kar.nic.in” the link for Online Application Printout for the candidates who have registered for UGCET 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in
2. Click on Online Print Application
3. Enter Application Number and Date of Birth in the given format.
4. Click on “Application Print” button.
As per the revised schedule, KCET 2021 will be held on August 28 and 29, 2021. The Kannada language test will be held on August 30, 2021.
As per Karnataka CET 2021 Notification, Karnataka CET 2021 Admit Card will be released on August 13, 2021. Candidates should download the admit card/hall ticket to check their exam centre name and address.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) started through its website kea.kar.nic.in from June 15, 2021 Online Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021 (Karnataka CET 2021 also known as UGCET).
The last date to apply was originally fixed as July 10, 2021. It was however extended multiple times - last time till July 24, 2021.
Karnataka state education department has earlier waived minimum marks for the common entrance test (CET) to get admission in engineering and medical colleges across the state.
