Malaysia, Nigeria to have JEE (Main) 2021 Exam Centres

[NTA conducts JEE Main at various centres in India and abroad in Online Computer based mode.]
JEE Main March 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added three new Exam Centres for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main March 2021 session.
According to the NTA notification released Wednesday, the new exam centres where JEE Main March, April and May sessions will be held are Kargil in Ladakh, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Abuja/Lagos in Nigeria.
The NTA said these new centres have been added on the request from various candidates and keeping in view the hardship faced by the candidates due to Covid-19.
Candidates who have already applied for March/AprilMay sessions can modify their particulars, city, session, category, subject etc, on or before March 6, 2021.
The NTA is conducting JEE Main 2021 in 04 sessions. JEE Main February session has already been completed and the NTA has also released the Answer Keys and Question Papers for the same.
JEE March session on the other hand will be held on 15th,16th,17th and 18th of the month. Registration for this session started on March 02. Last date of application is March 06.
A candidate can appear in all 04 or 01, 02 or 03 sessions as per her or his choice.
Candidates should note that JEE Main April Session will be held on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, the 4th and final session of the year will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions in 04 sessions.
