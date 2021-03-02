JEE (Main) Feb 2021 Answer Keys, Question Paper released

JEE Main February 2021 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released today i.e. Tuesday March 02 on JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Answer Keys and Question Papers of the JEE Main February 2021.
The candidates who had appeared for JEE Main Feb 2021 Session can download their Question Paper and JEE Answer Keys from the website, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.
The NTA had conducted JEE Main February Session on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021.
The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, can challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.
"This facility will be available from March 01, 2021, to March 03, 2021, (upto 05.00 PM)", the NTA said.
The NTA is conducting JEE Main this year in 04 sessions. The next three sessions will be held in March, April and May.
JEE Main Session March 2021 will be held on March 15,16,17 and 18, 2021. On the other hand, JEE Main April Session will be held on April 27, 28,, 29 and 30, the 4th and final session of the year will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
The NTA has also started from today online registration for JEE March 2021 session.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions in 04 sessions.
