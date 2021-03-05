42 Muslims in Trinamool's list for West Bengal polls 2021

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee Friday released her partys candidate list for 291 seats in the Bengal Assembly that also included the names of 42 Muslims.
Besides the names of 42 Muslims, the ruling party has also finalized 50 women candidates. The party has left 03 seats for its alliance partners. West Bengal assembly has a total of 294 seats.
Prominent Muslims who have been given the ticket are Idris Ali (Murshidabad), Siddiqullah Chowdhury (Manteshwar), Abdul Karim Chowdhury (Islampur), Minhajul Arfin Azad (Chakulia), Mohd Ghulam Rabbani (Goalpokhar), Mosaraf Hossain (Itahar), Toraf Hossain Mandal (Kumarganj), Tajmul Hossain (Harishchandrapur), Abdul Rahim Boxi ( Malatipur), Sabina Yeasmin (Mothabari), Mohd Abdul Gani (Sujapur) and Monirul Islam (Farakka).
The current assembly has a total of 56 Muslims MLAs from different parts of the state.
"I have given importance to young people this time while choosing the name of candidates. They all are young people," Banerjee said.
It appeared to be a star-studded affair as the Trinamool chief accommodated a slew of Bengali film and television industry representatives in the party's candidate list for the upcoming elections in March-April.
Banerjee said that she will contest from East Midnapore's Nandigram this time. "I will contest from Nandigram. I keep my promises," she said while releasing the list here at her Kalighat residence.
State power minister and Trinamool Congress veteran Sovandeb Chatterjee will contest from Bhawanipore seat as Mamata chose to contest from Nandigram.
Former Trinamool Councilor and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)'s Member of Mayor in council (MMiC) Debashis Kumar will contest from Rashbihari seat, in place of Chatterjee.
The Trinamool supremo also fielded actor Kanchan Mallick, who had joined the Trinamool Congress a few days back, from Hooghly's Uttarpara; Soham Chakraborty from Chandipur; director Raj Chakraborty from Barrackpore; actress Sayantika from Bankura; actress June Malliah from Midnapore sadar; actress Sayani Ghosh from Asansol south; cricketer Manoj Tiwari from Howrah's Shibpur and Kaushani Mukherjee from Krishnanagar north assembly constituency.
West Bengal will go to polls in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
