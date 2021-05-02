Mamata Banerjee wins Nandigram by 1200 votes

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has won the Nandigram assembly seat from where she was trailing since the counting of votes that began Sunday morning.
According to the latest update, Mamata defeated her former aide and ex-minister Suvendu Adhikari by 1200 votes.
Nandigram was won by Suvendu Adhikari in earlier election as TMC candidate. He however switched to BJP in December last - few months before the state polls.
Nandigram is the stronghold of Adhikari family and Suvendu Adhikari had said hw will quit politics if he did not defeat Banerjee by more than 50,000 votes.
Overall the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in 212 of the total 292 seats in West Bengal, as per the latest trend.
10:30 am: The incumbent Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is all set to conquer the state for the 3rd consecutive term, according to the latest trends released by the Election Commission Sunday morning.
The initial trends of 292 seats show that the Trinamool Congress is leading in 192 seats while the BJP is leading in 95 seats and the United Front (Sanjukta Morcha) is leading in rest of the 5 seats.
The 2021 assembly election has been a major test for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the saffron brigade had put in all its might to make its footmark for the first time in West Bengal. But if early trends are taken as an indication, then Mamata Banerjee seems to have an edge over her rival.
The BJP campaign led by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi was communal, fiery and full of anti-Muslim hate speeches.
The trends available from different sources indicate that Trinamool Congress is leading in 192 of the 292 seats while the BJP is leading in 05 seats. United Front - an alliance of Left Front, Congress and the newly formed Indian Secular Front, is leading in rest of the 5 seats.
There is another aspect of west Bengal 2021 eletions. Just before the first phase of polling, Banejee met with an accident. She had to have her legs plastered and take a wheelchair. The videos and images of Mamata Banerjee capmaigning riding on the wheelchair generated a huge sympathy, especially among the woman voters.
There was no election in two assembly constituencies as the respective candidates died before the polls. Presently the counting of postal ballots is going on where mainly the government officials on election duty and voters above 80 years of age exercised their franchise.
There is one aspect which can make chief minister Mamata Banerjee happy. As counting of the postal ballots show Trinamool having an edge over the BJP, it is also indicative that the government employees who turned their face away from the ruling party are showing signs of coming back into the Trinamool fold. In the last Lok Sabha elections, on the basis of postal ballots, the BJP was ahead in 41 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats.
However, the early trends show that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trailing in Nandigram assembly constituency to BJP's Suvendu Adhikary. According to the latest reports, Adhikary who left Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP just before the election, is leading with a margin 1,492 votes.
On the other hand, Trinamool heavy weights like state education minister Partha Chatterjee, PWD minister Arup Biswas, power minister Sovondeb Chattopadhayay and panchayat minister Subtrata Mukherjee are leading from their respective constituencies but tourism minister Goutam Deb is trailing till the last report came in.
On the other hand, BJP heavy weights like Locket Chatterjee, Swapan Dasgupta, Mukul Roy have been leading from their constituencies but Babul Supriyo has been trailing behind TMC's Arup Biswas from Tollygunje constituency.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.