India registers over 3L new Covid cases for 12th day in a row

New Delhi: India continued to report a dip in the number of Covid cases with 3,68,147 fresh cases and 3,417 fatalities recorded in last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Monday.
It is the 12th straight day when India recorded more than 3 lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past six days.
India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,99,25,604 with 34,13,642 active cases and a total of 2,18,959 deaths so far.
According to MoHFW, 3,00,732 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.
The health ministry said that a total of 15,71,98,207 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 12,10,346 people administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,16,47,037 samples have been tested up to May 2, 2021 for Covid-19, of these 15,04,698 samples were tested on Sunday.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 152.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.19 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 152,475,547 and 3,198,397, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,420,918 and 577,041, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 19,925,604 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,754,910), France (5,713,393), Turkey (4,875,388), Russia (4,768,476), the UK (4,435,831), Italy (4,044,762), Spain (3,524,077), Germany (3,425,865), Argentina (3,005,259), Colombia (2,893,655), Poland (2,803,233), Iran (2,534,855), Mexico (2,348,873) and Ukraine (2,137,959), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 407,639 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (218,959), Mexico (217,233), the UK (127,796), Italy (121,177), Russia (109,011), France (104,980), Germany (83,215), Spain (78,216), Colombia (74,428), Iran (72,484), Poland (68,068), Argentina (64,252), Peru (61,789) and South Africa (54,417).
