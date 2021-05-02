Kerala Polls 2021: New assembly to have 32 Muslim MLAs

Thiruvananthapuram: The newly elected 140-member Kerala Assembly will have a total of 32 Muslim MLAs, according to the Election Commission data released after counting of votes Sunday.
As many as 15 Muslim MLAs elected to the Kerala house are from Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The IUML had fielded 25 candidates in the 2021 elections - 15 of them have got elected.
The IUML had in 2016 elections won 18 seats, and the assembly had a total of 29 Muslim MLAs.
Other Muslim MLAs elected to the Kerala assembly are 03 from Congress, 09 from the CPI-M, 03 Independents and 01each from Indian National League and National Secular Conference.
In Kerala, the ruling LDF led by CPI-M has retained the power in the state winning a total of 99 seats against 41 seats won by Congress-led UDF.
Party-wise, CPI-M has won 62 seats, CPI has won 17 seats.
On the other hand Congress has won 21seats, IUML has won 15 seats, the remaining seats won by smaller constituent.
Following is the complete list of Muslims MLAs in Kerala along with the constituencies they represent.
1. ALUVA - ANWAR SADATH (Congress)
2. AMBALAPUZHA - H.Salam (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
3. BEYPORE - Adv. P. A MOHAMED RIYAS (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
4. ERANAD - P.K. Basheer (Indian Union Muslim League)
5. ERAVIPURAM - M. Noushad (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
6. GURUVAYOOR - N.K.AKBAR (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
7. KALPETTA - Adv.T SIDDIQU (Indian National Congress)
8. KODUVALLY - DR. M.K MUNEER (Indian Union Muslim League)
9. KONDOTTY - T V IBRAHIM (Indian Union Muslim League)
10. KOTTAKKAL - PROF. ABID HUSSAIN THANGAL (Indian Union Muslim League)
11. KOZHIKODE SOUTH - AHAMMAD DEVARKOVIL (Indian National League)
12. KUNNAMANGALAM - ADV. P. T. A RAHIM (Independent)
13. KUNNAMKULAM - A.C.MOIDEEN (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
14. KUTTIADI - K P KUNHAMMED KUTTI MASTER (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
15. MALAPPURAM - P. UBAIDULLA (Indian Union Muslim League)
16. MANJERI - Adv. U.A. LATHEEF (Indian Union Muslim League)
17. MANJESHWAR - A K M ASHRAF (Indian Union Muslim League)
18. MANKADA - MANJALAMKUZHI ALI (Indian Union Muslim League)
19. MANNARKAD - ADVOCATE. N. SAMSUDHEEN (Indian Union Muslim League)
20. NILAMBUR - P.V. ANVAR (Independent)
21. PALAKKAD - SHAFI PARAMBIL (Indian National Congress)
22. PATTAMBI - Muhammed Muhassin (Communist Party of India)
23. PERINTHALMANNA - NAJEEB KANTHAPURAM (Indian Union Muslim League)
24. SHORNUR - P. MAMMIKUTTY (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
25. TANUR - V.ABDURAHIMAN (National Secular Conference)
26. THALASSERY - Adv. A. N. SHAMSEER (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
27. THAVANUR - DR.K.T.JALEEL (Independent)
28. TIRUR - KURUKKOLI MOIDEEN (Indian Union Muslim League)
29. TIRURANGADI - K P A MAJEED (Indian Union Muslim League)
30. VALLIKKUNNU - ABDUL HAMEED MASTER (Indian Union Muslim League)
31. KASARAGOD - Nellikkunnu Abdul Khader Mohammed Kunhi, known as N. A. Nellikkunnu (Indian Union Muslim League)
32. VENGARA - P.K KUNJHALIKUTTY (Indian Union Muslim League)
1. ALUVA - ANWAR SADATH (Congress)
2. AMBALAPUZHA - H.Salam (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
3. BEYPORE - Adv. P. A MOHAMED RIYAS (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
4. ERANAD - P.K. Basheer (Indian Union Muslim League)
5. ERAVIPURAM - M. Noushad (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
6. GURUVAYOOR - N.K.AKBAR (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
7. KALPETTA - Adv.T SIDDIQU (Indian National Congress)
8. KODUVALLY - DR. M.K MUNEER (Indian Union Muslim League)
9. KONDOTTY - T V IBRAHIM (Indian Union Muslim League)
10. KOTTAKKAL - PROF. ABID HUSSAIN THANGAL (Indian Union Muslim League)
11. KOZHIKODE SOUTH - AHAMMAD DEVARKOVIL (Indian National League)
12. KUNNAMANGALAM - ADV. P. T. A RAHIM (Independent)
13. KUNNAMKULAM - A.C.MOIDEEN (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
14. KUTTIADI - K P KUNHAMMED KUTTI MASTER (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
15. MALAPPURAM - P. UBAIDULLA (Indian Union Muslim League)
16. MANJERI - Adv. U.A. LATHEEF (Indian Union Muslim League)
17. MANJESHWAR - A K M ASHRAF (Indian Union Muslim League)
18. MANKADA - MANJALAMKUZHI ALI (Indian Union Muslim League)
19. MANNARKAD - ADVOCATE. N. SAMSUDHEEN (Indian Union Muslim League)
20. NILAMBUR - P.V. ANVAR (Independent)
21. PALAKKAD - SHAFI PARAMBIL (Indian National Congress)
22. PATTAMBI - Muhammed Muhassin (Communist Party of India)
23. PERINTHALMANNA - NAJEEB KANTHAPURAM (Indian Union Muslim League)
24. SHORNUR - P. MAMMIKUTTY (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
25. TANUR - V.ABDURAHIMAN (National Secular Conference)
26. THALASSERY - Adv. A. N. SHAMSEER (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
27. THAVANUR - DR.K.T.JALEEL (Independent)
28. TIRUR - KURUKKOLI MOIDEEN (Indian Union Muslim League)
29. TIRURANGADI - K P A MAJEED (Indian Union Muslim League)
30. VALLIKKUNNU - ABDUL HAMEED MASTER (Indian Union Muslim League)
31. KASARAGOD - Nellikkunnu Abdul Khader Mohammed Kunhi, known as N. A. Nellikkunnu (Indian Union Muslim League)
32. VENGARA - P.K KUNJHALIKUTTY (Indian Union Muslim League)
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.