UP Panchayat Polls: At least 7 candidates die with "Covid-like" symptoms

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election Result: More than half a dozen candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls have died with "Covid-like" symptoms before they were declared elected.
According to reports, most of the candidates died following Covid like symptoms but none of them had got themselves tested or treated because they did not wish to be barred from the counting process.
Repoll will now be held on these seats.
Pinky, who contested the village head's post in Kurawali in Mainpuri district, won the election on Sunday. However, she died before the counting could take place.
Meanwhile WATCH son claims his father, who was forced to attend Panchayat Polls duty in Banda, dies post Covid vaccination complications
#UttarPradesh Man forced to attend Panchayat Polls duty in Banda dies post #Covid vaccination complications. Son claims to have informed the authorities about his father's illness & requested for leave but it was denied (Disclaimer: graphic content) pic.twitter.com/UzvFz1ywTN— Noman (@nomansiddiqui) May 1, 2021
#UttarPradesh Man forced to attend Panchayat Polls duty in Banda dies post #Covid vaccination complications. Son claims to have informed the authorities about his father's illness & requested for leave but it was denied (Disclaimer: graphic content) pic.twitter.com/UzvFz1ywTN
In Rasoolpur village in Firozabad, Babulal was declared elected but he passed away on April 25.
Savita won the Gram Panchayat election in Naura village in Amroha on Sunday but lost the battle for life two days ago.
In Bhogala village in Unnao, Shivkali also won the elections but died two days before she could be declared elected.
In Jaunpur's Ramnagar block, Ram Chandra died before he was declared elected as village head.
Vimla Devi in Kapuri Ekauna village in Deoria district died an hour before counting began on Sunday. She was declared elected, hours after her cremation took place.
In Barhalganj in Gorakhpur, Pawn Sahni won the election from Jaitpur village but did not live to see himself being elected.
In some other districts, the winning candidates have also died though their details were not immediately available.
State Election Commission (SEC) officials said that the process for repoll would begin after the entire counting process has been wrapped up.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.