KCET 2021 students look at govt for early decision

Bengaluru: With the Class 12th (2nd PUC) board exam postponed, students are now looking at the Karnataka government to take early decision on the fate of Karnataka CET 2021, popularly known as KCET 2021.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier said that KCET 2021 will be held on July 7 and 8, 2021.
The KEA also said that Kannada language test for Horanadu (other states) and Gadinadu (border regions of the state) Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on July 9, 2021.
KCET 2021 dates were announced in February when the Karnataka PUC (Class 11th and 12th) date sheet and time table was confirmed and both the exams were scheduled to be finished by June.
Accordingly, students appearing for KCET 2021 were waiting for detailed notification and online registration to start.
However in an important decision taken on Tuesday in the wake of the gravity of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government cancelled 1st PUC (Class 11) 2021 board exam and postponed 2nd PUC (Class 12th) board exam scheduled to be held in May/June 2021.
Karnataka at present is facing one of the worst crises in its history due to the Covid second wave. State capital Bengaluru, especially, is facing serious challenge as number of cases and deaths here are rising with alarming pace.
While announcing its decision to cancel 11th exam and postpone 12th exam, the Karnataka government said the new date will be decided only after the review of the Covid situation in the state.
The government also said the new exam date will be announced at least 3-4 weeks before the first paper. It means there is no possibility of holding KCET 2021 on the scheduled date i.e. on July 7 and 8, 2021, teachers and students feel.
“From the government notification it is very clear that the 2nd PUC exam (Class 12th) board exam could be held only by June end, or may be delayed even further”, a junior college teacher told ummid.com.
“It is therefore a safe bet to assume that KCET 2021 is not possible on the announced date. Hence, the government should postpone it and avoid putting students under pressure”, she said.
Agreeing with their teacher, students also feel that an early decision on KCET will put the burden off and they will be able to concentrate on their studies.
“There is no meaning for the government to keep silent for weeks ahead and then announce that the KCET too has been deferred and postponed”, a student said.
“Actually, it would have been better had the government taken the decision to defer KCET too while postponing the 12th board exam”, he added.
KCET or Karnataka CET is conducted for admission to the first year or first semester Engineering, Technology, Yoga & Naturopathy, Farm Science and other courses.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.