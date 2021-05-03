Assam Polls 2021: New assembly to have 31 Muslim MLAs

Guwahati: The newly elected 126-member Assam Assembly will have a total of 31 Muslim MLAs, according to the Election Commission data released after counting of votes Sunday.
As many as 15 Muslim MLAs elected to the Assam house are from All India Democratic Front (AIUDF). AIUDF has won a total of 16 seats.
While 15 of the AIUDF candidates are Muslims, the 16th candidate is PHANIDHAR TALUKDAR who has won from the BHABANIPUR assembly seat.
The AIUDF had fielded 20 candidates in the 2021 elections - 16 of them have got elected. The AIUDF had in 2016 elections won 13 seats, and the assembly had a total of 30 Muslim MLAs.
Other Muslim MLAs elected to the Assam assembly are 15 from Congress and the remaining 01 from the Bharitya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2016 elections, 02 Muslims had won on BJP ticket.
Interestingly, the Congress has won a total of 29 seats - half of them are Muslims.
In Assam, the ruling NDA led by the BJP has retained the power in the state winning a total of 75 seats against 49 seats won by Congress-led UPA.
Party-wise, the BJP has won 59 seats, AGP has won 9 seats and UPPL has won 7 seats.
On the other hand Congress has won 30 seats, AIUDF has won 16 seats, the remaining seats won by smaller constituent.
Following is the complete list of Muslims MLAs in Assam along with the constituencies they represent.
1. ALGAPUR - Nijam Uddin Choudhury (All India United Democratic Front)
2. BADARPUR - ABDUL AZIZ (All India United Democratic Front)
3. BAGHBAR - Sherman Ali Ahmed (Indian National Congress)
4. BARKHOLA - MISBAHUL ISLAM LASKAR (Indian National Congress)
5. BARPETA - ABDUR RAHIM AHMED (Indian National Congress)
6. BILASIPARA EAST - SAMSUL HUDA (All India United Democratic Front)
7. BILASIPARA WEST - HAFIZ BASHIR AHMED (All India United Democratic Front)
8. BOKAJAN - NUMAL MOMIN (Bharatiya Janata Party)
9. CHAYGAON - REKIBUDDIN AHMED (Indian National Congress)
10. CHENGA - ASHRAFUL HUSSAIN (All India United Democratic Front)
11. DALGAON - MAZIBUR RAHMAN (All India United Democratic Front)
12. DHING - Aminul Islam (All India United Democratic Front)
13. DHUBRI - NAZRUL HOQUE (All India United Democratic Front)
14. GAURIPUR - NIZANUR RAHMAN (All India United Democratic Front)
15. GOALPARA EAST - ABUL KALAM RASHEED ALAM (Indian National Congress)
16. GOALPARA WEST - ABDUR RASHID MANDAL (Indian National Congress)
17. GOLAKGANJ - ABDUS SOBAHAN ALI SARKAR (Indian National Congress)
18. HAILAKANDI - ZAKIR HUSSAIN LASKAR (All India United Democratic Front)
19. JALESWAR - Aftab Uddin Mollah (Indian National Congress)
20. JAMUNAMUKH - Siraj Uddin Ajmal (All India United Democratic Front)
21. JANIA - Rafiqul Islam (All India United Democratic Front)
22. KARIMGANJ SOUTH - SIDDEQUE AHMED (Indian National Congress)
23. KATIGORA - Khalil Uddin Mazumder (Indian National Congress)
24. KATLICHERRA - SUZAM UDDIN LASKAR (All India United Democratic Front)
25. LAHARIGHAT - DR. ASIF MOHAMMAD NAZAR (Indian National Congress)
26. MANKACHAR - MD. AMINUL ISLAM (All India United Democratic Front)
27. RUPOHIHAT - NURUL HUDA (Indian National Congress)
28. SALMARA SOUTH - WAZED ALI CHOUDHURY (Indian National Congress)
29. SAMAGURI - RAKIBUL HUSSAIN (Indian National Congress)
30. SARUKHETRI - JAKIR HUSSAIN SIKDAR (Indian National Congress)
31. SONAI - KARIM UDDIN BARBHUIYA (All India United Democratic Front)
