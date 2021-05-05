Highest ever Corona deaths of 3,780 in India, 3.82L cases in 24 hrs

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 3,780 deaths, maximum in a day and 3,82,315 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload in the country to 2,06,65,148, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
It is the 14th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past eight days.
India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,06,65,148 with 34,87,229 active cases and a total of 2,26,188 deaths so far.
Crisis in India: CNN goes inside crowded ICU as PPE, oxygen remain scarce, hospitals are short staffed, & families watch loved ones die @clarissaward reports pic.twitter.com/Q1llOpHV3X— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) May 3, 2021
Crisis in India: CNN goes inside crowded ICU as PPE, oxygen remain scarce, hospitals are short staffed, & families watch loved ones die @clarissaward reports pic.twitter.com/Q1llOpHV3X
According to MoHFW, a total of 3,38,439 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.
The health ministry said that a total of 16,04,94,188 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,84,989, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested up to Tuesday (May 4) for Covid-19, of these 15,41,299 samples were tested on Tuesday.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 153.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.22 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 153,953,421 and 3,223,436, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,510,922 and 578,407, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 20,665,148 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,856,888), France (5,741,537), Turkey (4,929,118), Russia (4,784,497), the UK (4,439,485), Italy (4,059,821), Spain (3,544,945), Germany (3,450,663), Argentina (3,047,417), Colombia (2,919,805), Poland (2,808,052), Iran (2,575,737), Mexico (2,352,964) and Ukraine (2,143,427), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 411,588 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (226,188), Mexico (217,740), the UK (127,803), Italy (121,738), Russia (109,670), France (105,548), Germany (83,711), Spain (78,399), Colombia (75,627), Iran (73,219), Poland (68,133), Argentina (65,202), Peru (62,674) and South Africa (54,511).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.