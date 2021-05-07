Old videos of Charminar area shared to demonise Muslims as “Covid spreader”

Hyderabad: In a desperate attempt to change the narrative which is strongly against the BJP, especially after Kumbh Mela and PM Modi’s election rallies, the party IT cell is sharing old videos of Charminar area in Hyderabad to demonise Muslims as “Covid spreader”.
“This was the scene at Charminar, Hyderabad yesterday. Least bothered, this is how casual they are about #COVID19 precautions and when they contract the virus, they start blaming Modi!! (sic)”, Priti Gandhi, National Incharge of Social Media BJP Mahila Morcha wrote while tagging a video showing shoppers in Charminar area of Hyderabad.
The old video with the same comment is also shared by Shobha Karandlaje - Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and BJP Karnataka Vice President, a typical style of BJP IT cell to generate propganda messages and spread fake news using paid Tweeters.
The same video is also shared by a number of other Tweeters who using communal slurs and comments against Muslims, Eid and Ramadan tried to draw parallel between the alleged crowd at Charminar with Kumbh Mela and PM Modi’s election rallies – termed by national and international media as “Super Spreaders” and real reasons behind the Covid second wave in India.
Without verifying the video some news channels and news agencies danced on the tunes of BJP social media cell and accused Muslims of violating the Covid norms and SOPs enforced to contain the spread of the virus.
Taking note of the mischievous attempt, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad Anjani Kumar said the videos shared on the social media on Wednesday and Thursday are fake, and do not depict the present situation of the Charminar area.
Kumar also said that the police have booked 04 people for spreading fake and mischievous information using old videos of the area.
Kumar also said that the Muslim community is fully cooperating with the department so that Covid restrictions and SOPs are followed during the holy month of Ramadan, especially on the last Friday of the Holy Month, and Eid shopping.
