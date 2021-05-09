India adds 4K more Covid deaths as fresh cases go over 4L again

New Delhi: The coronavirus continues to pummel India as the country on Sunday recorded 4,03,738 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 4,092 fatalities, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,22,96,414, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
It is the fifth time after May 1 that India has crossed the four-lakh-mark of new Covid cases. On Friday, India recorded the highest ever 4,14,188 cases.
In the past 17 days India's daily Covid tally has risen by over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 11 days.
India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,22,96,414 with 37,36,648 active cases and a total of 2,42,362 deaths so far.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,86,444 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while 1,83,17,404 people have been cured from Covid till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 16,94,39,663 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 20,23,532, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,22,75,471 samples have been tested up to May 8 for Covid-19. Of these 18,65,428 samples were tested on Saturday.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 157.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.27 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 157,250,537 and 3,278,007, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,685,864 and 581,511, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 22,296,414 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (15,145,879), France (5,829,166), Turkey (5,016,141), Russia (4,816,331), the UK (4,448,808), Italy (4,102,921), Spain (3,567,408), Germany (3,520,392), Argentina (3,136,158), Colombia (2,985,536), Poland (2,829,196), Iran (2,640,670), Mexico (2,361,874) and Ukraine (2,169,650), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 421,316 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (242,362), Mexico (218,657), the UK (127,863), Italy (122,694), Russia (111,097), France (106,438), Germany (84,668), Spain (78,792), Colombia (77,359), Iran (74,241), Poland (74,524), Argentina (69,866), Peru (67,042) and South Africa (54,687).
