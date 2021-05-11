"Shark 440": India's First Super High Efficiency Solar Module Launched

Faridabad (Haryana): “LOOM SOLAR”, a solar startup company based in Faridabad, launched Shark 440 solar panel. In India, due to increased demand and rate of electricity, the use of solar energy is increasing day by day in our country. It is found that after using "Shark 440" at home one can even get rid of electricity bill.
The main reason for promoting solar energy in India is to promote the economic development of the country. It improves the energy and reduce water and changes air. In future the use of solar energy will affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy are sure to grow.
Few years ago, in our country solar panel was of low efficiency and high cost. The awareness of solar panel among people was very low. Today we are going to talk about a startup of India solar market which is completely transformed in last three years.
The startup belongs to the company ‘LOOM SOLAR’ located in Faridabad, Haryana. In last three years this company become one of the best solar panel making in India due to its good service and customer dedication.
The company “LOOM SOLAR” was launched in 2018 by two brothers “Amol Anand” and “Amod Anand” from Haryana. Amol Anand believes that the company’s main focus should be on high efficiency solar panels and modern technology products to solve problems of customers.
The second co-founder of the company “LOOM SOLAR” Amod Anand, said that the model of mono per panel was more functional and expensive in the Indian market. In early days when loom solar was launched, it got good demand in the market and the company also achieved a turnover of 100 crores every year. Due to which other companies also started making mono perc panels.
Amol believes that to establish a good business, the first religion of a businessman is to understand and fulfill the needs of its customers. Every customer has their own different needs.
All the companies used to make panels of 300 watts or more of power. LOOM SOLAR was the only company to make solar panels ranging from 10 watts to 375 watts. Recently LOOM SOLAR, has launched a “shark panel” which is a 440-watt super high efficiency panel.
Apart from that, the company also has an affiliated program, in which people can earn money online while working from home.
The Shark Panel is the highest power generating panel in the entire world. This work performs exactly like its name. According to the LOOM SOLAR company, the mono panel technology, shark panel is larger and generates more power and it does not require much space. According to the company 440-watt shark panel can fit in the space of poly panel of 250 to 300 watts.
In night time, if you want to run the solar panel in your house instead of the electricity coming from grid you can use the shark panel of 440-watt. In day time, if you want to use the solar energy for all electrical appliance in your home, then it is possible to use only two shark solar panels. You can get rid of electricity bill completely by applying of two shark panels in your home.
While designing the solar panel a black colored cell(battery) is fitted inside it. Due to dust, summer, winter, rainy weather the cells of solar panel start getting damage and capacity of solar panel starts decreasing. The shark solar panel is designed to solve this problem.
A special “half-cut technique” has been adopted in making shark panel. With the help of this technique, the panel divided into two halves due to the number of cells increased. This technique reduces the cell losses in solar panel by a quarter.
In today’s time, the consumption of electricity in an ordinary household the ranges are from 1 kilowatt to 3 kilowatt. If equipment like refrigerator and AC are used in house, then upto 5 watts of power is required. Shark panel compare to ordinary mono panel is proved more beneficial.
The space required to install a 375-watt solar panel fits the 440-watt shark solar panel very easily. This will give you 65-watt more energy per hour than a normal solar panel and upto 225-watt of power can be easily achieved if a shark panel is used for at least 5 hours a day. In this way you can use the shark panel to produce 6,60,000-watts or 660-unit watts of power.
The “shark panel” of the LOOM SOLAR company is most advanced technology in the world. In India LOOM SOLAR is the only company which provide super high technology shark panel. In 1 day, it provides at least 2,000-watts of electricity. The power grid can completely eliminate by installing 2 shark panels in a house where appliances such as fridge, TV etc. are used.
THE head office of LOOM SOLAR is located in Faridabad. But more than 2500 distributors and dealers are associated with LOOM SOLAR from all over the country and more than 50 thousand solar panel have been setup by loom solar in different parts of India.
When a customer wants information about installing solar panel in their home, loom solar guides their customers through their company’s online portal, Facebook and YouTube videos.
When the customer directly contacts the company through nearest cell on online medium to get the solar panel installed, the company sends the local dealer/distributor to the customers home for a site survey. It is used to find out where and how many units of solar panel will have to be installed.
The company sends its employees to places where the dealer/distributors is not available. No fee will be charged from consumers and during the covid-19 the engineers of company will guide customer through video calling.
In the coming times, loom solar wants transport solar energy to every house where there is currently invertor/battery backup. LOOM SOLAR is helping the country to spread awareness about solar among the people, which will also help the country in economic development.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.