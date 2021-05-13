"Irritating": Delhi HC slams Vaccination dialer tune

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday criticised the caller tune message of the Centre asking people to get vaccinated.
Slamming the government for running the campaign even though the country is running short of the vaccines, the HC said the "irritating" message was being played for "we don't know how long", according to the news agency PTI.
"You have been playing that one irritating message on the phone whenever one makes a call, for we do not know how long, that you (people) should have the vaccination, when you (Centre) don't have enough vaccine", a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.
"You are not vaccinating people, but you still say that vaccination lagavaiye (get vaccinated). Kaun lagayega vaccination (who will get vaccinated), when there is no vaccination. What is the point of the message," the bench said.
"You should give it to everyone. Even if you are going to take money, give it. That is what even children are saying," the bench said and added that the government needs to be "innovative" in such things.
The court however said that the government should prepare more such messages instead of preparing just one and running it always.
The court said that a lot of "publicity and propaganda" was there last year on washing of hands regularly and wearing of masks and now there should be similar audio-visual initiatives on use of oxygen, concentrators, medications, etc.
"We are losing time. There should be a sense of urgency," the bench said and directed the Centre and Delhi government to file their reports by May 18 on what steps they are going to take for disseminating information on COVID management via print and TV media and also dialer tunes.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.