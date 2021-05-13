Watch: Far-right Israeli mob lynches man they believed is an Arab

Jerusalem: Footage of a far-right Israeli mob attacking a man near Tel Aviv they believed to be an Arab was aired live on television Wednesday night, as the Israel-Palestinian conflict raged on.
The shocking visuals show a man being forcibly removed from his car and beaten by a crowd of dozens until he lost consciousness.
The attack, broadcast by public broadcaster Kan, took place on the seafront promenade of Bat Yam, south of Israel's commercial capital Tel Aviv, according to news agency AFP.
לינץ' בשידור חי בבת ים: צעירים יהודים תקפו באלימות קשה רוכב אופנוע, השוטרים לא היו בזירה | תיעוד@daniel_elazar #חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/hBN0e8UrCW— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 12, 2021
לינץ' בשידור חי בבת ים: צעירים יהודים תקפו באלימות קשה רוכב אופנוע, השוטרים לא היו בזירה | תיעוד@daniel_elazar #חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/hBN0e8UrCW
Police and emergency services did not arrive on the scene until 15 minutes later, while the victim lay motionless on his back in the middle of the street.
Those in the crowd justified the attack by saying the man was an Arab who had tried to ram the far-right nationalists, but the footage shows a motorist trying to avoid the demonstration, AFP said.
"The victim of the lynching is seriously injured but stable," Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital said in a statement, without revealing his identity.
Israel's chief rabbi Yitzhak Yossef called for an end to attacks by Jews.
"Innocent citizens are being attacked by terrorist organisations, the heart is heavy and the images difficult, but we cannot allow ourselves to be drawn into provocations and aggressions," he said.
Issawi Fredj, an Arab deputy from the left-wing Meretz party, said the images were a sign that the country was heading towards "civil war".
The incident of mob lynching comes amid serious escalation between Israel and Palestinians after the former tried to forcibly evict the latter from their homes especially around the Old City and the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.
A war-like situation later erupted after Israeli forces stormed Masjid Al-Aqsa. As many as 83 Palestinians and 05 Israelis have been killed in the latest skirmish.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.