Jamia Professor dies of Covid-19; these Tweets keep her alive

New Delhi: Dr Nabila Sadiq, 38, of Jamia Millia Islamia succumbed to Coronavirus on Monday May 17, 2021 in a Faridabad hospital.
Dr Nabila Sadiq and her parents – all three had tested positive for the Coronavirus disease about a fortnight ago.
On May 7, Dr Nabila’s mother Nuzhat (76) fell to the deadly disease. Ten days later on May 17, Dr Nabila too met her mother, leaving behind her ailing father.
"I am a walking corpse," says her father Mohammed Sadiq (86), a retired professor who taught at JNU and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
"When my wife died I thought I have my daughter. Now all I have are memories”, he added.
“I think she loved her mother more and left with her… leaving me alone here”, he said.
Dr Nabila Sadiq was very popular among students because of the help and assistance she used to provide them. Students said Dr Nabila was busy helping them with their thesis until April 20.
What’s more heart-breaking is the last few Tweets that Dr Nabila had posted on the social media site before her death.
Among her last tweets, on May 2, was: “At this rate no one will stay alive in Delhi at least.”
This was the day when the National Capital had recorded 20,394 new cases and people were running hectare scatter for medical aid.
"Any ICU bed leads? For myself”, Dr Nabila had tweeted at 7:05 pm on May 4.
"Got it", she updated on the same day at 11:13 pm.
This was her last tweet.
