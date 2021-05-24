Clamour seeking action against Chennai school sex offender grows louder

Chennai: Two Lok Sabha members belonging to the DMK have demanded a probe into the sexual harassment complaints against a teacher of the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School (PSBB) here.
"As a parent, I'm extremely horrified by the reports of sexual harassment by a teacher in #PadmaSeshadriBalaBhavan school, Chennai. It's of utmost importance to ensure a probe into the matter & accountability from the management to provide a safe environment for the children #PSBB," tweeted Dayanidhi Maran, Member of Parliament (MP) from the DMK.
Maran has also written to Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal urging him to probe the conduct of the management and trustees with regard to this issue and also why action was not taken when the school management received a complaint for the first time.
Maran in his letter also said as the school is affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the board should also initiate an inquiry into the lapses in protection of the students.
According to Maran, the Tamil Nadu government has asked the school for its response to the allegations.
Former Union Minister Maran said that CBSE has issued several circulars since 2004, advising schools to set up a permanent cell and committee, and to develop guidelines to combat sexual harassment and violence against women in schools.
"The sexual harassment allegations against a commerce teacher in PSBB School, Chennai have been shocking. Inquiry should be conducted and action must be taken against those who are involved, including school authorities who failed to act against the complaints from students," another MP from the DMK, Kanimozhi tweeted.
The Padma Seshadri group runs a clutch of schools and has notched up a good reputation.
The two MPs' demand followed social media posts by school students and alumni accusing the commerce teacher of indulging in sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour like appearing topless for an online class.
The school management has said it is taking suo moto notice of the allegations and will take the necessary steps to address the situation in a free, fair and transparent manner.
Assuring the parents of its students, the school said it has zero tolerance towards any behaviour that adversely affects the physical, emotional and psychological well being of the students.
The school management also said these allegations were not brought to its notice earlier.
Following the allegation against the teacher, the school alumni have written to the management to take action against the alleged offender and suspend him immediately pending a probe.
This is the second instance of a sexual harassment complaint in a reputed educational institution here. The earlier one was at Loyola College.
Last year The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women ordered Chennai's Loyola College to pay Rs 64,30,000 to a former staffer towards damages for sexual harassment, mental agony and in back wages.
Curiously there was no political uproar against Loyola College like now.
