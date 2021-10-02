DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma 2021 CAP Round 2: Fill Option Form now

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma 2021 CAP Round 2: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has published Vacant Seat Position for CAP Round II to be conducted for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm, D HMCT and D.SCT courses on its official website posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in and has asked students to fill option form.
"Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II Started. Cap Round - II Category wise Seat Matrix has been Published", DTE Maharashtra said.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DEN21 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to fill Options for CAP Round 2.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DEN21 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to fill Options for CAP Round 2.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra had published Vacancies for Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2 on Saturday. Hence students should carefully study the vacant seats before filling college options.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 1: September 24, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 02, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: October 03 to 05, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round-II: October 07, 2021.
Reporting and Admission Confirmation at Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round 2: October 08 to 11, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 1: September 24, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 02, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: October 03 to 05, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round-II: October 07, 2021.
Reporting and Admission Confirmation at Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round 2: October 08 to 11, 2021
DTE Maharashtra had earlier revised the schedule of Post SSC Diploma admission 2021 CAP Round 1. Consequently the last date of seat acceptance and confirmation that was due on September 29 was also extended.
DTE Maharashtra had published on its official website posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in on September 24, 2021 CAP Round 1 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) D.HMCT (Hotel Management) and D.SCT (Surface Coating) courses for the year 2020-21.
Prior to that, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) released Final Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma Technical Courses in Pahramcy D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT courses for the year 2021-22.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.