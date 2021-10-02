KEAM Category List 2021 Published

KEAM 2021: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published the Category List (Provisional) for the students seeking admission through Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Medical allied courses (KEAM-2021) on its official website.
KEAM 2021 Provisional Category list to be used for verification is a 1035 page document in PDF.
Direct link to download: KEAM 2021 Category List
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala had released the result of Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Medical allied courses (KEAM-2021) on its official website on September 18.
KEAM 2021 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on August 05, 2021 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. Before the declaration of result, the CEE Kerala had released the Answer Key of KEAM 2021 on its official website.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala had earlier asked the candidates who had appeared for KEAM 2021 to verify, and make correction if any, in their profile.
KEAM 2021 counselling, allotment and admission in professional courses will be held on the basis of KEAM rank and score.
