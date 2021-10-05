JEE Advanced 2021: Candidate response sheet on jeeadv.ac.in today

JEE Advanced: IIT Kharagpur is set to release today i.e. Tuesday October 05, 2021 at 05:00 pm copy of candidate responses, also called as candidate response sheet or OMR sheet, on the JEE Advanced 2021 official website jeeadv.ac.in.
IIT-K has conducted JEE Advanced for this year on Sunday October 03, 2021. As per the JEE Advanced schedule 2021, the candidate responses will be published on the official website today at 05:00 pm.
"Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website on Tuesday, October 05, 2021 by 17.00 IST", IIT-K said.
1. Click here to go to official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Click on the “Download” shown in the main menu.
3. Log-in using user ID and Password.
4. Click on the given link to download the OMR sheet.
IIT-K has earlier published the JEE Advanced question papers - Paper 1 (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) can be downloaded from the website.
IIT Khargapur (IIT-K) had earlier released “JEE Advanced 2021 Important” for the students willing to appear for the important exam along with Along with JEE Advanced 2021 schedule, IIT-K has also released dates of Architecture Aptitude Test – AAT 2021.
Accordingly, JEE Advanced Answer Key (Provisional) will be published on October 10, 2021. The final answer key and “JEE Advanced 2021 result” will be declared on October 15.
