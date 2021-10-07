DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2021: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish CAP Round 2 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) D.HMCT (Hotel Management) and D.SCT (Surface Coating) courses for the year 2020-21 on its official website posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Thursday October 07, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DEN21 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of D Pharm and other courses CAP Round 2 result. However since, the result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates who will be allotted seats in DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2 should confirm their admission between October 8 to 11, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 1: September 24, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 02, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: October 03 to 05, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Post HSC Diploma CAP Round-II: October 07, 2021.
Reporting and Admission Confirmation at Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round 2: October 08 to 11, 2021
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) earlier published Vacant Seat Position for CAP Round II to be conducted for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm, D HMCT and D.SCT courses on its official website.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier revised the schedule of Post SSC Diploma admission 2021 CAP Round 1. Consequently the last date of seat acceptance and confirmation that was due on September 29 was also extended.
DTE Maharashtra had published on its official website posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in on September 24, 2021 CAP Round 1 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) D.HMCT (Hotel Management) and D.SCT (Surface Coating) courses for the year 2020-21.
Prior to that, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) released Final Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma Technical Courses in Pahramcy D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT courses for the year 2021-22.
