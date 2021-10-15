UK: Conservative MP David Amess stabbed

London: British MP David Amess was on Friday stabbed "multiple times" during an event in his local constituency in southeast England, Sky News and the BBC reported.
A man has been arrested after reports that Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed at a constituency surgery, BBC said in its report.
Local police did not name Amess but confirmed that officers "were called to reports of a stabbing" shortly after 12:05 pm.
Sky and the BBC identified the victim as the 69-year-old politician from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.
Local police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.
This is breaking news. More to follow soon.
