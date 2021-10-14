"JOSAA 2021" Schedule Published

JOSAA 2021: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has launched JOSAA official website (josaa.nic.in) and also published on it the important dates of the important counselling process and seat allocation and allotment schedule.
According to the "JOSAA counselling schedule 2021", online registration and choice filling will start from October 16, 2021 – a day after JEE Advanced 2021 result is schedule to be declared. Last date of application and choice filling is October 25, 2021.
There will be a total of six rounds of "JOSAA Counselling" for admission to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
“Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform”, JOSAA said in the notification.
Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 1 Seat Allocation result on October 27, round 2 result will be declared on November 1, Round 3 result on November 6, Round 4 result on November 10, Round 5 result on November 14 whereas the result of the Round 6 and final round of JOSAA 2021counselling will be published on November 18, as per the JOSAA schedule 2021.
Before the declaration of "JOSAA Round 1 allotment result", there will be two rounds of Mock Seat Allocation – result of first mock allocation will be declared on October 22 and that of second will be out on October 24.
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: October 16, 2021.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 21, 2021, 17:00 IST: October 22, 2021
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 23, 2021, 17:00 IST: October 24, 2021
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: October 25, 2021.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): October 27, 2021.
Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): October 27 to 30, 2021.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): November 1, 2021
Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2): November 2 to 3, 2021
Seat Allocation (Round 3): November 6, 2021
