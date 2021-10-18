Rajasthan NEET UG 2021 Counselling to start soon

Rajasthan NEET UG Medical/Dental Counselling 2021: Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board 2021 in coordination with the Principal Govt Dental College Jaipur is set to start soon Online Registration for NEET UG MBBS and BDS Counselling 2021 through its official website.
Online registration for Rajasthan NEET UG 2021 MBBS and BDS Counselling normally starts after NEET UG 2021 result is declared.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) – the examination authority to conduct NEET, is likely to declare NEET 2021 result in the next few days.
After the declaration of NEET 2021 result by NTA, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board Rajasthan will issue notification and start the registration and application of the students who wish to participate in medical counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS and other colleges of Rajasthan that run different medical courses.
• Online Registration for Round 1
• Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI)
• Document verification before the Board for PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI candidates as per the notification to be made available at the website
• Publishing of provisional merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI)
• Online Registration for Round 1
• Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI)
• Document verification before the Board for PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI candidates as per the notification to be made available at the website
• Publishing of provisional merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI)
• Choice filling and depositing the registration fee at the website (including filling up and saving of the choices / changing the filled choices multiple times)
• Publishing of First round allotment information on website (on-line)Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates
• Reporting cum joining by candidates
• Consequent round of counselling, including second and mop-up round
• Choice filling and depositing the registration fee at the website (including filling up and saving of the choices / changing the filled choices multiple times)
• Publishing of First round allotment information on website (on-line)Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates
• Reporting cum joining by candidates
• Consequent round of counselling, including second and mop-up round
Students should keep in mind the Rajasthan Medical Counselling board has so far not launched the official website for MBBS and BDS counselling. The website will be launched along with the notification.
The actual counselling schedule, choice filling dates and merit list and allotment result date will be available from Information Booklet published on the website that will be especially launched for medical counselling in Rajasthan.
In 2020, Medical counselling in Rajasthan for admission in MBBS and BDS courses was started on November 01, 2020. The first round of allotment information was published on November 19 in 2020.
The entire medical counselling in 2020 was done through the website rajugmedical2020.com. Candidates should note that a separate website will be launched soon for 2021 counselling.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.