Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Counselling starts, Register before Nov 6

Rajasthan NEET UG Medical/Dental Counselling 2020: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 in coordination with the Principal Govt Dental College Jaipur has started from Sunday November 01, 2020 Online Registration for NEET UG Counselling through its official website rajugmedical2020.com.
Online registration for Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Counselling is underway. Last date of application is November 6, 2020.
All candidates are required to deposit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 2000/- (Rs. 1200/- for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidate of Rajasthan state domicile as well as candidate of Rajasthan state domicile whose family annual income is less than INR 2.5 lacs) + applicable transaction charges.
For MBBS Course
Higher/Senior Secondary Examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination which is equivalent to 10+2 Higher/Senior Secondary Examination after a period of 12 years study, the last two years of such study comprising of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training after introduction of the 10+2+3 educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education.
For BDS Course
The Senior Secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination, which is equivalent to 10+2 after a period of 12 years study, the last 2 years of study must comprise of Physics, Chemistry, Biology with English as compulsory subject.
Online Registration for Round 1 : From Nov 1 to 6, 2020 till 04:00 pm
Last date for submitting the on-line application form at the website : Nov 6 till 11:45 pm
Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI) : Nov 7, 2020
Document verification before the Board for PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI candidates as per the notification to be made available at the website: Nov 8, 2020
Publishing of provisional merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI): Nov 9, 2020.
Choice filling and depositing the registration fee at the website (including filling up and saving of the choices / changing the filled choices multiple times): Nov 10 to 13, 2020
Publishing of First round allotment information on website (on-line): Nov 19, 2020.
Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates: Nov 20 to 25, 2020.
Reporting cum joining by candidates forGovt. / Govt. Society – Rajmes, Jhalawar / RUHS Medical colleges – at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur All private medical colleges and all Dental colleges - at Govt. Dental College, Jaipur against first round counseling for deposition of original documents, prescribed fee through Demand draft / electronic mode and 2 copies of application form alongwith all relevant documents (self attested): Nov 20 to 25, 2020.
Second Round date: will be announced later.
The counselling schedule, choice filling dates and merit list and allotment result date can be found from Information Booklet published on the website.
