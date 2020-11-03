logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Counselling starts, Register before Nov 6

Online registration for Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Counselling is underway. Last date of application is November 6, 2020

Tuesday November 3, 2020 3:10 PM, ummid.com News Network

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling

Rajasthan NEET UG Medical/Dental Counselling 2020: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 in coordination with the Principal Govt Dental College Jaipur has started from Sunday November 01, 2020 Online Registration for NEET UG Counselling through its official website rajugmedical2020.com.

Online registration for Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Counselling is underway. Last date of application is November 6, 2020.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Counselling - Registration Steps

  1. Click here to go to the offficial website: rajugmedical2020.com.
  2. Click on "Application Part 1" on left side menu bar of the home page.
  3. Click on "Application Part 2" after filling Part 1.
  4. Follow the instructions and complete Online Application Form.

All candidates are required to deposit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 2000/- (Rs. 1200/- for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidate of Rajasthan state domicile as well as candidate of Rajasthan state domicile whose family annual income is less than INR 2.5 lacs) + applicable transaction charges.

Also Read

Charlie Hebdo like magazines have no place in Russia: Kremlin

Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron

• ​Pakistani Hindus, other minorities protest against French President

Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

For MBBS Course

Higher/Senior Secondary Examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination which is equivalent to 10+2 Higher/Senior Secondary Examination after a period of 12 years study, the last two years of such study comprising of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training after introduction of the 10+2+3 educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education.

For BDS Course

The Senior Secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination, which is equivalent to 10+2 after a period of 12 years study, the last 2 years of study must comprise of Physics, Chemistry, Biology with English as compulsory subject.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2020 - Important Dates

Online Registration for Round 1 : From Nov 1 to 6, 2020 till 04:00 pm

Last date for submitting the on-line application form at the website : Nov 6 till 11:45 pm

Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI) : Nov 7, 2020

Document verification before the Board for PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI candidates as per the notification to be made available at the website: Nov 8, 2020

Publishing of provisional merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI): Nov 9, 2020.

Choice filling and depositing the registration fee at the website (including filling up and saving of the choices / changing the filled choices multiple times): Nov 10 to 13, 2020

Publishing of First round allotment information on website (on-line): Nov 19, 2020.

Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates: Nov 20 to 25, 2020.

Reporting cum joining by candidates forGovt. / Govt. Society – Rajmes, Jhalawar / RUHS Medical colleges – at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur All private medical colleges and all Dental colleges - at Govt. Dental College, Jaipur against first round counseling for deposition of original documents, prescribed fee through Demand draft / electronic mode and 2 copies of application form alongwith all relevant documents (self attested): Nov 20 to 25, 2020.

Second Round date: will be announced later.

The counselling schedule, choice filling dates and merit list and allotment result date can be found from Information Booklet published on the website.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo