NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare on its official website neet.nta.nic.in today any moment the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and BHMS.
1. Click here to go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on "NEET UG Result 2021" on the home page.
3. Log-in using user ID and Password.
4. Click on submit button to check your result
1. Click here to go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on "NEET UG Result 2021" on the home page.
3. Log-in using user ID and Password.
4. Click on submit button to check your result
Along with the result, the NTA will also publish the list of Merit List, NEET 2021 toppers list, NEET Percentile Rank and details of All India Rank (AIR) holders as per the NEET UG Marking Scheme announced earlier.
Before declaring the NEET 2021 result, the NTA will publish the Final Answer key based on the objections raised on Provisional Answer Key published on October 15, 2021.
Candidates should note NEET result 2021 will be prepared on the basis of Final Answer Keys released today.
NTA had conducted on Sunday September 12, 2021 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) amid Coronavirus scare.
The examination conducting authority was expected to declare the NEET result in the 3rd week of October. It however got delayed because of the order by the Bombay High Court asking the NTA to conduct afresh NEET for two students who claimed their answer sheets (OMT sheets) were mixed.
The matter reached the Supreme Court of India. The Apex Court on October 28 stayed the Bombay HC order, paving the way for NEET 2021 result declaration.
Candidates should note that medical admission counselling 2021 will start soon after the declaration of NEET result today. NEET UG Counselling will be done at centre level by Medical Council of India, and at state level by respective states.
Separate notification will be issued by MCI and state level admission authorities. The counselling will be done online through dedicated websites launched by MCI and different states.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.