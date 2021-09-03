ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2021 released at icar.nta.ac.in

ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on the official website icar.nta.ac.in admit card of the students who have registered for ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission to UG courses (AIEEA UG) – 2021.
NTA will be conducting for ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission to UG courses (AIEEA-UG) on September 7, 8 and 9. The exam will be held in Online Mode i.e. Computer based Test (CBT).
“Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the official website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.
”Read the instructions contained therein carefully”, the NTA said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: icar.nta.ac.in.
2. Click on the link “ICAR Admit Card [AIEEA UG 2021].
3. Click on one of the given two options – through date of birth or password.
4. Sign-in and click on the given link to download the admit card.
Candidates are advised to check thoroughly opted subjects, address and location of the exam centre and the date and shift/s of the exam in which they are required to appear carefully.
“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk”, the NTA said.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
ICAR has entrusted to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the task of conducting its Entrance and Fellowship Examinations mentioned below, since 2019.
ICAR AIEEA (UG) - is All India Entrance Examination for (a) admission to 15% seats in Bachelor Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences ( Other than veterinary sciences) at Agricultural Universities (100% seats at NDRI Karnal, RLBCAU Jhansi & DR. RPCAU PUSA) and (b) award of National Talent Scholarship in Agriculture & Allied Science subjects (other than Veterinary Science).
