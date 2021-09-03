New government in Afghanistan Saturday: Taliban

Kabul: Taliban have deferred till Saturday the announcement of the new government, according to the latest update coming from Afghanistan.
Local media citing Taliban sources had earlier reported that the new government in Afghanistan will be announced after Friday prayers today.
Quoting Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid news agency PTI now said the announcement regarding the new Afghan government will be made on Saturday.
“The announcement about the formation of the new government will now be made on Saturday”, Mujahid said without giving further details.
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead the new Afghan government, Taliban sources said on Friday.
Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office in Doha, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, TOLO News said citing the sources.
"All the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations are in final stages to announce the new government," one Taliban official told a global news wire.
Haibatullah Akhunzada, the Taliban's supreme religious leader, will focus on religious matters and governance within the framework of Islam, another Taliban source said.
The Taliban, which seized Kabul on August 15 after sweeping across most of the country, have faced resistance in the Panjshir Valley, north of the capital, with reports of heavy fighting and casualties.
