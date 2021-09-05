Africa Coronavirus cases near 7.87 million

Addis Ababa: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 7,869,709 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 198,587, Xinhua news agency reported.
Some 7,046,164 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.
In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, it was noted.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 220 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.56 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.42 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 220,223,874, 4,560,045 and 5,427,586,210, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 39,905,855 and 648,106, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,945,907 cases.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,877,864), France (6,910,865), the UK (6,973,995), Russia (6,894,113), Turkey (6,412,247), Argentina (5,202,405), Iran (5,103,537), Colombia (4,916,980), Spain (4,877,755), Italy (4,566,126), Indonesia (4,123,617), Germany (4,005,528) and Mexico (3,420,880), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 583,362 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (440,225), Mexico (262,868), Peru (198,420), Russia (183,117), Indonesia (135,469), the UK (133,485), Italy (129,466), France (115,352), Colombia (125,230), Argentina (112,444) and Iran (110,064).
