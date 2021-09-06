JEE Main May 2021 Answer Key released - Direct link

JEE Main 4th Session Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Answer Key and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge of JEE Main 4th attempt held in August and September, 2021.
JEE Main Answer Key released today is provisional. After the release of the provisional answer keys, candidates are given chance to challenge or raise objection through the official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on JEE Main 4th Session Answer Key (Provisional) on the home page.
3. Use one of the two options to log-in.
4. After logging-in, click on the given link to download subject wise answer keys in PDF.
"The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website "jeemain.nta.nic.in" for candidates to challenge. The procedure (as enclosed) for the challenge of Answer Key may be used", the examination conducting body said.
The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying
a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable
processing fee.
"This facility is available from 06 September 2021 to 08 September 2021 (upto
10:00 A.M.)", the NTA said.
"The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 08 September 2021 (upto 11:00 A.M.)", NTA said.
"No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium", the National Testing Agency said.
"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found
correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. No individual candidate will be informed about the
acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge", the NTA said.
"The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 08 September 2021 (upto 10:00
A.M.)", it said.
In view of the prevailing Covid-19, this year the JEE Main has been conducted in 4 sessions instead of two. The 4th session of JEE Main was held in 334 cities, whereas earlier the examination was held in 232 cities.
The NTA said this year the number of examination centres in each shift has been increased from 660 to 828.
The NTA had released on August 6 the result of JEE Main 3rd Session held in July, 2021.
The NTA will now release the Final Answer Key after assessing the validity of objections received. JEE Main result is prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
"Based on the revised Final Answer Key,
JEE Main result will be prepared and declared", the NTA said.
