Kabul: Taliban on Monday said they have captured Panjshir and the entire province is now under teir control.
“Taliban have taken full control of Panjshir province”, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a short while ago.
In a statement, Mujahid, who is also the Taliban's acting Minister of Culture and Information, said that their efforts for the establishment of nationwide security paid off and the province has been taken by the support of the people, Khaama News reported.
According to the statement, some of the resistance forces have been killed while others fled the province.
"We assure the people of Panjshir that they will not be subjected to discriminatory behaviour. They are our brothers and will jointly work for the development of Afghanistan," Khaama News quoted Mujahid as further saying in the statement.
The Taliban had on August 15, 2021 taken the control of 33 of the total 34 provinces of Afghanistan. With the capture of Panjshir Monday Taliban now control the entire Afghanistan.
Soon after announcing the fall of Panjshir, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid declared the end of war in Afghanistan.
“The war has now ended and we hope to have a stable Afghanistan”, Mujahid said addressing a press conference.
“Anyone who takes up arms is the enemy of the people and the country”, he added.
“People should know that the invaders will never reconstruct our country and it is the responsibility of our people to do it themselves”, Tolo News quoted Mujahid as saying.
Regarding the operation of Hami Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Mujahid said it will resume routine operations soon.
“Technical teams from Qatar, Turkey and a United Arab Emirates company are working to restart operations at Kabul airport”, he said.
With the full of control of Afghanistan, Taliban are now likely to make announcement about the new government any moment.
The Taliban had earlier said the new government would be announced after Friday prayers on September 03, 2021. The announcement however was delayed due to the fighting in Panjshir, local reports said citing Taliban sources.
Taliban captured Panjshir hours after Resistance leader Ahmad Massoud said he was ready for peace talks with the new rulers of Afghanistan.
Ahmad Massoud said he supported a plan, put forward by religious clerics, for a negotiated settlement, and called on the Taliban to end their offensive.
The Resistance Forces had earlier said its spokesman Fahim Dashti and a commander, Gen Abdul Wudod Zara, had been killed in the conflict that ultimately ended in the victory of Taliban.
