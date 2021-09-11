"Galaxy Wide5": Samsung unpacks new phone with Dimensity 700 chipset

Seoul: Samsung has launched a new 5G smartphone 'Galaxy Wide5' in South Korea. It is a mid-range phone with a MediaTek chipset, an AMOLED display and a triple-camera setup.
Samsung is planning to announce the Galaxy F42 5G (model number SM-E426B-DS) in India. Since the F42 5G's model number is similar to the Wide5, it appears that the F42 5G could be a rebranded edition of the Wide5.
The Samsung Galaxy Wide5 is priced at 449,900 South Korean won (roughly Rs 28,200) for the sole 6GB/128GB variant.
The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen which offers Full HD+ resolution.
In terms of optics, the Galaxy Wide5 comes with a triple-camera setup including a 64MP sensor paired with a 5 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone features a waterdrop notch with an 8MP camera sensor for selfies.
Under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy Wide5 makes use of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. There is a microSD card slot for expandable storage space.
The smartphone runs Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within along with support for 15W fast charging.
