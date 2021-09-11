Rupani resigns, Congress says Gujarat CM sacked for his failures

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Saturday tendered his resignation to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at his residence, Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. The Opposition Congress on the hand said he has bee sacked becuase of his failures, especially the poor handling of Covid-19 pandemic.
"I am resigning from the post of the Chief Minister. I thank PM Modi and the party for giving me an opportunity to work for five years," Vijay Rupani told the reporters at Raj Bhavan.
"I am just a worker of the organisation and will continue to be so. For the upcoming state Assembly elections, definitely our PM Modi will be the face," Rupani said, when asked who will be the face for the elections, as he and the party earlier had declared that the 2022 elections will be led by him.
The Congress alleged that Vijay Rupani was removed because the state government failed to perform during Covid and provide relief to the public.
"Rupani failed to provide relief during Covid and we demand Nitin Patel, Dy CM and Health Minister, should also be removed as he has also failed to work in the interest of the people", Bharat Singh Solanki, former Union Minister and Congress leader said.
"His removal is proof that he failed on all fronts", said Solanki.
The Congress leader alleged that it's a face saving exercise by the BJP to divert people's attention and focus on the Prime Minister, as it cannot afford to contest elections on the basis of the performance of the state government.
"Now Congress has the challenge and opportunity to become a viable option in the eyes of the public", Solanki said.
The Congress leaders say that the BJP won the Municipal elections because of other factors and will not be able to win the assembly polls whether they change the captain or not.
Vijay Rupani took the state's Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and is representing Rajkot West in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. It is learnt from sources that the party will declare Rupani's replacement by Sunday. Most likely his replacement could be deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.
