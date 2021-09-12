JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE 2021) Admit Card released

JNUEE 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on jnuexams.nta.ac.in the admit card of the students who have registered for JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE 2021).
1. Click here to go to the official website: jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
2. Click on “JNUEE 2021 Admit Card” download link given on the home page.
3. Use application number with password or date of birth to log –in.
4. Click on the given link to download the admit card.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
2. Click on “JNUEE 2021 Admit Card” download link given on the home page.
3. Use application number with password or date of birth to log –in.
4. Click on the given link to download the admit card.
Candidates should note that admit card is one of the most compulsory documents besides ID proof to appear in the JNU Entrance Exam.
It is therefore advised that candidates should check their photograph, name and other details are printed correctly.
Candidates should also note that NTA does not dispatch admit card in any other mode. It should be downloaded and get printed by the candidates themselves.
As per the JNUEE 2021 schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination for various courses offered by the university during 20.09.21 - 23.09.2021 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.