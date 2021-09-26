DTE Maha Direct 2nd Yr Diploma 2021 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Engineering CAP Round 2021: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dsd21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Sunday September 26, 2021 the result of CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment for the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dsd21.dtemaharashtra.go.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DSD21 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check Direct Second Year Engineering CAP Round 1 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dsd21.dtemaharashtra.go.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DSD21 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check Direct Second Year Engineering CAP Round 1 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of CAP Round 1 result for Direct 2nd year admission Post SSC Polytechnic courses. However the result will be published any time by today evening.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier asked the students whose names figured in the final merit list to fill Option Form for Direct Secondy Year Diploma CAP Round 1 from September 22 to 24, 2021.The seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences made by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 22, 2021
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: September 22 to 24, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: September 26, 2021.
CAP Round 1 seat confirmation: September 27 to 29, 2021.
CAP Round 2 start date with Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 1, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 22, 2021
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: September 22 to 24, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: September 26, 2021.
CAP Round 1 seat confirmation: September 27 to 29, 2021.
CAP Round 2 start date with Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 1, 2021
Online registration of the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2021 was started through the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in on July 13. Last date of online application and document verification was initially fixed as August 04, 2021. It was however extended multiple times - for the last time till September 15, 2021.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.