DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2021: CAP Round 2 allotment postponed

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2021: DTE Maharashtra Wednesday revised the schedule of Post SSC Diploma admission 2021 CAP Round 2. Consequently the allotment result which was supposed to be announced today has been postponed.
DTE Maharashtra postponed the Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 allotment due to rains in various parts of the state.
“Due to heavy rains in some parts of Maharashtra, the Last Date for filling of option forms for Post SSC Diploma CAP-II Round is extended up to 30-09-2021", DTE Maharashtra said.
"Revised schedule for admission will be displayed soon", it added.
As per the earlier schedule, the last date of option form submission for Post SSC Diploma CAP round 2 was September 29 and the date of publication of CAP Round 2 allotment result was September 30, 2021.
As per the latest updates however both of the above dates have been changed.
Post SSC Diploma admission 2021 CAP Round 2 started with DTE Maharashtra publishing the Vacant Seats on September 24 and asking students to submit Option Form before September 28, 2021.
DTE Maharashtra had released CAP Round 1 Allotment result on September 18, 2021. Candidates who have already confirmed their admission in CAP Round 1 will not be allowed to participate in CAP Round 2 and consequent rounds.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE Maharashtra had released on its official website poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in Final Merit List of the students on September 12, 2021 - a day ahead of the original schedule. The Provisional Merit List of the students seeking admission in Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma was released on September 9, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.