Macron to remain President of France - Projections

[Image tweeted by @EmmanuelMacron.]
Paris: With voting still to be completed in France's big cities, an unofficial projection by the Belgian media, based on calculations culled from ballots cast in the country and towns and estimates of which way the votes have gone in major urban centres until an hour before polling closed, declared President Emmanuel Macron as leading significantly in the contest.
Amid a turnout which was expected to be lower than the first qualifying round, Belgian newspaper La Libre and Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said that according to two unidentified exit polls, Emmanuel Macron was leading the vote in the French presidential election with between 55 per cent and 58 per cent of the votes.
If confirmed, Macron will become the first sitting president to win a second term for 20 years
French law prohibits such advance predictions and carry such projections before announcement of actual results. Violators in France risk a fine of 75,000 euros.
Foreign media however are not subjected to French law.
Belgium and Switzerland both have French as one of their official languages.
British broadcaster BBC said the 2022 election was Marine Le Pen's best chance of victory and yet it didn't happen.
Earlier, the Harris/Challenges poll conducted between April 15-18 had placed Macron 54.0 per cent and Le Pen at 46.0 per cent, the BBC reported.
In the first round vote on April 10 Macron won 27.85 per cent and Le Pen came second with 23.15 per cent.
