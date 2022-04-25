Singapore registers 2,044 new Coronavirus cases

Singapore: Singapore reported 2,044 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,182,168.
Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 259 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 1,785 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.
Among the PCR cases, 249 were local transmissions and 10 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,741 local transmissions and 44 imported cases, respectively.
A total of 263 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.
No death was reported from Covid-19 on Sunday, keeping the total death toll at 1,325, according to the Ministry.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 509.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.21 million and vaccinations to over 11.23 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 509,487,608 and 6,217,821, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,237,340,926.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,984,914 and 991,254, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,057,545.
The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,349,463) France (28,494,054), Germany (24,180,512), the UK (22,106,306), Russia (17,872,625), South Korea (16,929,564), Italy (16,136,057), Turkey (15,018,547), Spain (11,736,893) and Vietnam (10,563,502).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (662,891), India (522,193), Russia (367,366), Mexico (324,117), Peru (212,736), the UK (173,985), Italy (162,688), Indonesia (156,100), France (146,097), Iran (140,975), Colombia (139,778), Germany (134,179), Argentina (128,344), Poland (115,948), Ukraine (112,459), Spain (103,721) and South Africa (100,303).
