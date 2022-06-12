Hajj 2022 registration for Saudi Arabia closed, e-Draw begins today

Hajj 2022 Draw KSA: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia has closed receiving applications and online registration forms for the local and domestic pilgrims Saturday June 11, 2022, and it has now begun the process of draw.
The process of draw, to be done electronically, will confirm the final list and nomination of the domestic pilgrims – Saudi nationals or expatriates and others who are residing in the Kingdom for jobs or any other purpose.
The Saudi Hajj Ministry had earlier said 1 million Muslims from all across the world will perform Hajj 2022. Of them 850,000 will be foreigners and 150,000 will be domestic.
Accordingly the ministry had started online registration and nomination of the Hajj aspirants through Eatamarna app, and Hajj e-track portal localhaj.haj.gov.sa nine days ago.
The ministry has received more than 390,000 requests for the total allotted quota of 150,000 for KSA Domestic pilgrims, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Hisham Saed said while talking to government owned Al-Ekhbarya channel.
The final list and sorting of the pilgrims will be done using electronic draw or e-draw beginning Sunday June 12, 2022, according to Saudi Gazette.
“The sorting and the e-draw process will begin to select nominators from pilgrims who meet with the requirements that have been previously announced by the ministry”, Saeed said.
Saed said the pilgrims who were successfully been nominated will receive a confirmation text message (SMS) on their registered phones saying that they have been selected for the Hajj.
“The nominators will be given 48 hours to complete the payment of the fees for the selected packages, after which the Hajj permits will be issued to them”, he said.
KSA pilgrims who have applied and registered for Hajj 2022 should note that there is no provision to check status of their Hajj application or Hajj draw status.
“They have to wait for SMS and notification message from the ministry once the draw process starts on Sunday 13/11/1443 AH corresponding to 12/6/2022”, Saeed said.
The Ministry of Hajj Saudi Arabia had earlier slashed the Hajj package cost for pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, simultaneously extending the last date of application for the pilgrims from USA, Europe and Australia.
The ministry had introduced three Hajj Packages of SR 10,238.57, SR 13,043.99 and SR 14,737.83. Domestic Hajj package costs were however later slashed to SR 9,098.80, SR 11,970.35 and SR 13,943.75 respectively.
Hajj likely date this year is from July 7 to 12, 2022. The final date will be confirmed after sighting of the new moon of Zul Hijjah 1443H.
Accordingly, the hajj flight schedule for domestic pilgrims will be announced in due course.
