Watch: Noida Twin Towers demolished, air fills with dust in aftermath

Noida: Supertech's Twin Towers located in Noida's Sector 93-A were demolished on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. as the nearly 100-metre-tall structures, borne out of corruption, were razed to the ground in barely five seconds, officials said.
As soon as the twin towers were demolished, a huge cloud of dust was seen all around the buildings.
The dust particles could affect people's health for the next three to four days. Therefore, specially children and the elderly people have been instructed to wear face masks.
Thousands of people gathered to watch the Twin Towers collapse and some even stood above the apartment and captured the demolition on their mobile phones.
Vipul Singh of Delhi University who specialises in environmental history, said:
"After the collapse of the building, two types of dust will fly in the air. One of these will be coarse particles of dust which will fall on the ground immediately but the smaller dust particles will remain in the air for a long time since the wind is blowing. The small dust particles will remain within two to three kilometres for the next three to four days. If the wind speed increases, then the small dust particles will remain in the air for lesser tim."
"If it rains here, then the situation may turn normal soon. People will need to wear masks to avoid dust from affecting their health since it can cause serious health hazards. Small particles of cement that are not visible can harm people and could enter into their lungs which can create health problems later on."
He further added:
"The debris of the building after demolition will also take time to be transported fully and when it is transported on trucks, it will also have to be seen that the trucks are being covered properly."
The builder will bear the loss of Rs 17 crore in demolishing this building. This was first such demolition in the real estate sector in the country and this goes down in history.
Before demolishing the building it was connected to the trigger box. After a countdown of 10 to 0, an explosion took place and the building was razed to the ground.
People living in these towers have been provided shelter in another nearby housing society. Each person from Supertech's Emerald Society has vacated their house.
With the fall of Noida twin towers, a legal fight of over 10 years by senior citizens has come to an end on Sunday.
The fall of the twin towers will mark the victory of the group of elderly people who waged a war against Supertech in 2009 for violating bylaws.
A group of four elderly people -- U.B.S. Teotia; 80, S.K. Sharma, 74; Ravi Bajaj, 65; and M.K. Jain, 59 -- were the first who raised the alarm against the violation of laws by Supertech for building the twin towers.
This group included retired central government officials who collected donations to continue their legal fight from Allahabad High Court to the Supreme Court against the builder.
Teotia, the RWA president of Emerald Court, had moved into the society in 2010. His first argument with the developer was during the monsoon of that year, when the basements were flooded with rainwater. The flat owners were told that two 25-storey towers would be constructed instead. Teotia and a group of retired government officials lodged repeated complaints with the then RWA. But to no avail.
While speaking to IANS, Teotia said:
"The society was considered elite that time, but when I moved into the society in 2010, there was nothing as promised. In addition, these two towers were started to be constructed, which was illegal and not sanctioned."
He said:
"First of all we approached the builders but to no avail. Next, we went to the Noida Authority and the police, but there were no results. We also approached the then minister Azam Khan but that was also of no use. And, ultimately, we reached the Allahabad High court in 2012."
Two years later, the high court ruled in favour of them and ordered the towers to be razed. The court also asked the builder to refund the buyers and slammed the Noida Authority for colluding with the developer to allow the construction.
Even after the ruling which came in their favour from the high court, the fight continued in the Supreme Courts. But these senior citizens did not give up. They continued their fight as the builders Supertech challenged the order in the apex court. Watch Video:
Supertech twin towers in Noida being demolished a year after Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures (Video by Rajesh Mahapatra) pic.twitter.com/OgTYn1NVXF— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2022
The petition was filed on behalf of Emerald Court RWA and not in the name of any individual. Besides Teotia, the core team included Ravi Bajaj (72), S.K. Sharma (75), M.K. Jain (he died last year after Covid), and Gaurav Devnath (70), who relentlessly pursued the case and went for every hearing.
Finally, the Supreme Court gave the decision in the favour of the elderly people and the towers were demolished finally.
