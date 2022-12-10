Oudh Al Harbi, one of long-livers in Makkah, dies at 134

Makkah: Sheikh Awad Moawad Al-Subhi Al-Harbi (Sheikh Oudh Al Harbi), beleived to be one of long-livers in Makkah, died on Saturday.
Sheikh Oudh Al Harbi was a regular at Masjid al-Haram in Makah, and was nicknamed "The Dove of the Sanctuary" because of his steadfast adherence to prayer in Masjid Al Haram.
"Sheikh Awad Moawad Al-Subhi Al-Harbi, who was nicknamed "The Dove of the Sanctuary," because of his steadfast adherence to prayer in Masjid Al Haram has passed away", the office of The Two Holy Mosques said in a Twitter post.
"He is considered one of the long-livers in Makkah after he passed away at the age of 134", it said.
Sheikh Oudh Al Harbi spent most of his time in Masjid Al Haram in Makkah, offering prayers (salah) and performing Tawaaf.
"Sheikh Oudh Al Harbi was a regular at Masjid Al Haram and had performed prayers at the Grand Mosque for the majority of his life", another post said.
"He was usually seen by pilgrims performing Tawaaf / Performing Salaah at Masjid Al Haram in Makkah", it added. Watch Video:
Makkah is the City where Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was born. The Prophet (peace be upon him) lived in Makkah till the age of 53. He later migrated to Madinah where he died at the age of 63.
Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said the reward of praying one Salah at Masjid Al Haram is equivalent to one hundred thousand times (100,000) prayers. This applies to both the obligatory (Farz) Salah and the voluntary (Nawwafil).
