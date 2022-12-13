MHT CET B Pharm, Pharm D Round 1 Allotment 2022 - Direct Link

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website ph2022.mahacet.org today i.e. Tuesday December 13, 2022 Provisional Allotment result of CAP Round I for the candidates who have applied for Admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses for the year 2022-23.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published Provisional Merit List of candidates on December 02 and Final Merit List and Seat Matrix (Details of vacant seats for Round 1) on December 7, 2022.
After releasing the Final Merit List, the CET Cell had asked students to submit their college options and preferences before December 10, 2022.
CAP Round 1 allotment result published today will be based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ph2022.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result" right in the middle of the page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates who have been allotted seat in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 1 should confirm their admission before December 16, 2022.
Maharashtra CET Cell had started online registration of students seeking admission in B Pharmacy or Pharm D courses from September 28, 2022.
The last date of application was originally fixed as October 03, 2022. It was however extended multiple times, last time being till November 30, 2022.
Candidates who do not get admission in first round can participate in CAP Round 2 that will start on December 17 with the release of seat matrix and vacant seat details.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 28 to November 30, 2022
• Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode.: September 28 to November 30, 2022
• Display of Ph22 Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: December 02, 2022
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: December 03 to 05, 2022
• Display of Ph 22 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: December 07, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: December 07, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 08 to 10, 2022
• Display of Ph 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 13, 2022
• Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 14 to 16, 2022
• Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Round 2 allotment result: December 22, 2022
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam..
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2022 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2022 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
