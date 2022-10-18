Maharashtra Pharmacy admission 2022 schedule revised, Merit List delayed

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the admission schedule of First Year Pharmacy Courses B Pharm and Pharm D, consequently re-scheduling the release date of Provisional Merit List that was to be out today i.e. October 18, 2022.
According to the new schedule released on the MHT CET 2022 Counselling website, the B Pharm and Pharm D Provisional Merit List will be released on October 30, 2022.
Following the release of Provisional Merit List, candidates will be asked to submit error report and grievance if any till November 02, 2022. The CET Cell will then publish the Final Merit List on November 03, 2022.
Candidates should note that while re-scheduling the publication dates of Merit Lists, the CET Cell has also extended till October 28, 2022 the last date of registration.
Maharashtra CET Cell had started receiving online registration and application form for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2022-23 from September 28, 2022.
The last date of application was originally fixed as October 03, 2022. It was however first extended till October 16, 2022, and now till October 28, 2022. Candidates who have not yet registered can do so by following the step by step guidelines given here.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 28 to October 28, 2022.
• Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: September 28 to October 28, 2022.
• Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: October 30, 2022.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 31 to November 02, 2022.
• Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on November 03, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: To be announced later.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: To be announced later.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: To be announced later.
• Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: To be announced later.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam..
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2022 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2022 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.
